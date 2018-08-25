  • Download mobile app

25 Aug 2018, Edition - 1138, Saturday

Urn containing ashes of former PM Vajpayee’s reaches city

Covai Post Network

August 25, 2018

Coimbatore : A large number of public and BJP cadres today paid homage to the ashes of former Prime Minister, A B Vajpayee.

The urn containing ashes arrived in the city this morning and was placed at the party office to facilitate the public to pay homage and floral tributes.

The urn was brought via Tirhuchengod, Annur, Mettupalayam, where public paid last respects by offering flowers.

The urn was later taken in a flower-bedecked van to Padithurai (a ghat) attached to Perur Patteshwarar temple, where the traditional rites was performed, party sources said.

Former BJP MP and coir board chairman, C P Radhakrishnan, Party General Secretary Vanathi Srinivasan and other local party leaders accompanied the vehicle.

The urn will be taken to Pollachi, Palladam, Tirupur, before taking to Kooduthurai, (confluence of three rivers) at Bhavani in Erode district, where the ashes will be immersed tomorrow, they said.

