30 Jan 2020, Edition - 1661, Thursday
Various parties, organisations form human chain seeking repeal of CAA

Covai Post Network

January 30, 2020

Coimbatore : Seeking to repeal the CAA, workers from various political parties, organisations, including women, formed a human chain in the city Thursday.

Led by CPIM, the workers raised slogans against the Centre, for its attempt to divide the country on the lines of religion and sought its withdrawal immediately.

The workers, assembled at Gandhipuram area in the city, said that the agitation will continue till the government repeal the act and also stop NCR and NPR.

Activits from Viduthalai Chiruthalai Katchi, CPI, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam and a few Muslim organisation participated in the chain. 

