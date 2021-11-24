  • Download mobile app
24 Nov 2021, Edition - 2325, Wednesday
Vi launches new tariff plans for Digital India

Covai Post Network

November 24, 2021

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, today announced the launch of its new tariff plans for prepaid users in India. The new plans will be available starting 25th November 2021.

The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry.

These tariff plans will allow VIL to continue improving India’s Fastest Mobile Network, verified by Ookla®, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications. Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the Digital India vision of the government.

In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data. Customers can avail their benefits by selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs.

Users can visit www.myvi.in for more details, starting 25th November, 2021.

Vi’s New Prepaid Tariffs:

