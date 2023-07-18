VST Tillers Tractors Ltd unveils VST 929 DI EGT Tractor in Tamil Nadu Showcases a Range of Products at the AGRI INTEX 2023

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, one of India’s leading farm equipment manufacturers, today unveiled its all-new VST 929 DI EGT compact tractor at AGRI INTEX 2023, India’s Premier Agriculture Trade Fair, in Coimbatore today.

Equipped with a three-cylinder 28HP DI Engine, VST 929DI EGT offers the highest torque and Power in the 28HP category with best-in-class fuel efficiency. VST 929DI EGT offers Dual Acting Power Steering, Superior Styling, and Great Ergonomics. This new lightweight compact Tractor is suitable for a wide range of applications and can be used with Sprayer, cultivator, rotavator, seed drill, and other attachments. This product offers best-in-class features for extensive usage in Sugarcane, Maize, Soyabean, Grapes, Mango, Arecanut, Pomegranate, and Cotton Fields.

VST 929DI EGT Tractor comes with the latest technologies & unique productivity features of a high torque engine with fuel efficiency, which makes it the “Best in-Category” product. VST 929DI EGT tractor is one such product that will further improve productivity and earnings for the Indian farmer. Keeping the Gen Z Farming community in mind VST 929DI EGT Tractor offers a special option of Electro Hydraulic Control (EHC ) feature.

The company has also announced the commencement of the booking for the new VST 932 DI iTRAC tractor, one of the most innovative products in the Indian compact tractor market, with over 30 smart and farmer-friendly features.

AGRI INTEX, in its 21st edition, is being held at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore from July 14th to 17th, 2023. AGRI INTEX 2023 introduces Contemporary Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy Farming, and Food Processing Technologies along with their best practices. Over the years AGRI INTEX has witnessed an overwhelming response from industry and all trade and this year’s trade fair is expecting over 100000 business and industry visitors, more than 500 exhibitors, and 1000 booths.

VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST) is India’s leading farm equipment manufacturer. VST was established in the year 1967 by the VST Group of companies. With a legacy of more than 55 years, VST continues to drive farm mechanization and empowerment of Indian farmers. The organization is the largest Indian manufacturer of Tillers, and 4WD Compact Tractors, and amongst the leading producers of the other category of Tractors, Engines, Transmission, Power Reaper, and Precision Components. VST also exports products to European, Asian, and African markets.