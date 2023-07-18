  • Download mobile app
July 18, 2023
Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers’ hosts an exhibition and sale in Pollachi ~ Diamond, Gold, and Solitaire jewels exhibited ~

July 18, 2023

Pollachi: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India’s heirloom jewelry brand, celebrated for its innovative and trendy designs, and world-class craftsmanship, is organizing a two-day exhibition on Wednesday & Thursday, July 19th & 20th at Hotel Madhava Inn, Pollachi from 11a.m to 8p.m. Customers would get a first-hand opportunity to explore from the extensive range of gold diamond and solitaire jewelry created with unparalleled craftsmanship.

The exhibition includes a wide array of finest jewels including earrings, necklace, drops, nose pins and even wedding jewelry collection.
Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers said, “Coimbatore has a long tradition of skilled goldsmiths and jewellery makers. The city has been a hub for goldsmithing and jewellery manufacturing for centuries. These craftsmen are known for their sophisticated designs, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. We are glad to have come to Pollachi with our exquisite collection of gold, diamond, and solitaire with intricate craftsmanship. We invite Pollachi customers to join us at our jewellery exhibition to witness our stunning collections”.

