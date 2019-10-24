Warning against dumping garbage in water bodies and roadsides in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The District Collector, K Rajamani today issued a stern warning to those who are polluting the water bodies and road sides by dumping garbage on areas belonging to the Government.

Since the district is experiencing rains as part of North East monsoon, there was the possibility of spreading diseases particularly mosquito borne.

The administration is taking steps to stop the breeding of mosquitoes and advising the residents to keep their premises clean, without any water stagnation, he said.

However, it has come to the notice that some persons are dumping garbage into water bodies and road sides, which leads to breeding of mosquitoes, Rajamani said in a release.

Seeking the cooperation of the residents to keep the premises clean, he issued a stern warning to take stringent action against those individuals, households and companies who are dumping garbage.