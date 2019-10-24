  • Download mobile app
24 Oct 2019, Edition - 1563, Thursday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Kerala nun rape case: Rape accused Franco Mulakkal has been summoned by a #Kerala court on November 11.
  • Brexit delay looms after UK MPs demand more time to debate deal.
  • Srinagar: 2 petrol bombs were hurled by Pak proxies in a market targeting civilians.
Travel

Coimbatore

Warning against dumping garbage in water bodies and roadsides in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 24, 2019

Coimbatore : The District Collector, K Rajamani today issued a stern warning to those who are polluting the water bodies and road sides by dumping garbage on areas belonging to the Government.

Since the district is experiencing rains as part of North East monsoon, there was the possibility of spreading diseases particularly mosquito borne.

The administration is taking steps to stop the breeding of mosquitoes and advising the residents to keep their premises clean, without any water stagnation, he said.

However, it has come to the notice that some persons are dumping garbage into water bodies and road sides, which leads to breeding of mosquitoes, Rajamani said in a release.

Seeking the cooperation of the residents to keep the premises clean, he issued a stern warning to take stringent action against those individuals, households and companies who are dumping garbage.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿