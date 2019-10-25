Warning bell for DMK for giving false promises: CM in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu chief minister, K Palanisamy today termed AIADMK’s victory in by-polls from the State as historical and special one and a warning bell to DMK to not not give false promises.

Wresting both Vikiravandi and Nanguneri constituencies was historical and special victories for the party, Palanisamy told reporters at the Airport.

Stating that DMK had won the Parliamentary elections by doling out false promises, he said that the by election results were a warning bell to that party to not give false promises.

The success will continue in the local body elections also, he said and expressed hope that the State Election Commission will hold local body elections soon.

However, the Government cannot interfere in the functioning of election commission, he said.

On the reports of law and order problem in the State, Palanisamy said that Tamil Nadu as received the award for best performing and maintenance of law and order recently.

Steps are being taken to prevent the spread Dengue and also to destroy the mosquito, he said and sought the cooperation of the people in his regard.