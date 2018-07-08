Water released from Azhiyar Dam to benefit 6,400 acres

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Water from Azhiyar dam near Pollachi in the district was released today, which would benefit to irrigate 6,400 acres of land.

Releasing the water, State Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani said considering the storage and inflow, 1,083 million CFT of water will be released for 120 days, till November five.

The water, released through five canals, will benefit the old ayacut area, he said.

Velumani said that under the Kudiaramathu scheme, all the ponds and lakes were desilted in each of the unions, village panchayats, panchayats and Corporation areas, to hold the water, thereby improving ground water level.

This in turn will help in getting water without any problem, particularly during summer days, he said.

The deputy speaker in the assembly, Pollachi V Jayaraman, District Collector, T N Hariharan were among those present on the occasion.