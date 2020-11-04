Water Woes

Covai Post Network

Today a petition was presented to the Collector District at the Collectorate by Mr. Mahendran head of the Talakkarai Panchayat Cooperative Bank, Sulur Tk and some people from the village.

Mr. Mahendran had stated that about five years earlier a connection to supply water under the Athikadavu scheme had been laid on some wasteland near his house.

ON 27th October when he was away from the village some people in the presence of the Vice President of the Panchayat dug a trench near his house and claimed that a small pipe branching out from the Athikadavu main pipe was being used by him to divert drinking water to his farm for agricultural purpose. Mr. Mahendran claimed that this charge was totally baseless and he was being defamed with an ulterior motive.

He demanded that immediate action be taken to have the matter investigated and the people proceeded against for spreading such false rumours. The restless crowd dispersed after some time.