21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday

Woman killed as bus runs over her

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2018

COIMBATORE: A middle-aged woman was killed in Peelamedu on Tuesday after she was run over by a Government bus near the Hope College Junction.

According to police, Pushpanathan and his wife Sagaya Mary – residents of Sowripalayam, were returning from Aravind Eye Hospital at Peelamedu in a two-wheeler.

After they crossed Hope College Junction, Pushpanathan, it is learnt, lost balance as a result of which both fell off the vehicle. A Government bus that was coming behind their vehicle ran over both of them.

Sagaya Mary, on whose head the bus ran over, was rushed to the Government Hospital, was declared brought dead. Pushpanathan, who was also injured in his hands and legs, was also rushed to the Government Hospital in another ambulance.

On information, police rushed to the spot. A case has been registered.

“People are not supposed to drive vehicles immediately after eye check up. Doctors have been insisting on this. Pushpanathan should have followed the instructions,” said a police official.

