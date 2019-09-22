  • Download mobile app
22 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Woman killed by elephant in Nilgiris, another woman attacked in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 22, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A 50-year old woman was found trampled to death by an elephant in Kurumbapadi village near Gudalur in Nilgiris district Sunday.

According to forest department sources, Kali had gone to fetch fire wood in a forest area and did not return home for long.

The relatives who went in search, noticed the woman lying in a pool of blood and marks of elephant movement nearby, they said.

Meanwhile, a woman brick  worker was attacked by an female elephant, while she was sleeping inside her house near the kiln in Veerapandi junction on the outskirts, in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Though the woman, Keerthana (35) managed to run for safety from her house, the elephant chased and attacked, resulting in her fall and serious  injuries on her head.

The elephant was scared away by the neighbours and the woman was taken and admitted to the Government hospital with the help of forest department officials, they said.

This is the second attack on woman worker in the last two days by elephant which was moving in the area with its calf. 

