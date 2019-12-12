Woman serves poisonous food to children, admits to hospital after change of mind

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a sudden change of mind, a woman who had poisoned her four children and also consumed it to commit suicide, took them to the Government Hospital here, where they were undergoing treatment.

The incident occured at Peelamedu in the city, as a 37-year old Hamsaveni was upset about the health condition of her second daughter, suffering from lung disease.

Being a driver, the husband of Hamsaeni tried his level best to treat the daughter after spending huge sum in private hospitals, police said.

As the husband had left for work outstation on Wednesday evening, an upset Hamsaveni served the children–two girls and two boys aged between 16 and seven–food mixed with a poisonous seed in the night and also consumed it to end the lives.

As one boy asked the mother about the foul smell emanating from the food, Hamsaveni suddenly changed her mind and took all the children and admitted to the Government Hospital, police said.

All the five are undergoing treatment at the hospital, where their condition is said to be improving, hospital sources said.