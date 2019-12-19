Worried when VC and professors prosecuted for corruption: Guv

Covai Post Network

Ooty, Dec 19 :Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit today said that it worried him when he saw vice-chancellor and professors were prosecuted for corruption, which was a not on the civilisation and should never happen.

The vigilance raids on two former Vice-Chancellors, the arrest of a sitting Vice-Chancellor and the suicide committed by a former Registrar in the last two years bore testimony to the condition, Purohit said during his address to the two-day conference on Chancellor’s vision 2030 innovating education in the Era of Industry 4.0, here.

” It worries me when I see Vice-Chancellors and Professors are prosecuted for corruption. It is a blot on the civilization and this should never happen,” he said.

At the time of my assumption as Governor-Chancellor, six out of 20 State Universities were headless with no Vice-Chancellors, due to which the administration in these universities was affected, he said adding that in some Universities, the post of Vice-Chancellor had remained vacant for more than a year.

There were also widespread allegations in the media about the quality of the persons selected for the post of Vice-Chancellors and the process involved in the selection, he noted.

After I, assumed charge as the Governor-Chancellor, we changed the process of filling up of the posts of Vice-Chancellors. Since it is known to the entire Academia of Tamil Nadu that total transparency has been observed in appointments of all the Vice-Chancellors, now the expectations of the public in general and the student community in particular is that the University Administration should be transparent, highly disciplined, corruption-free and in accordance to the Act and Statute.” I expect all of you to work to the maximum with total dedication and leadership”, he said.

Universities and Colleges are the seats of higher learning at which it is important to practise scrupulously the virtues of transparency, efficiency and honesty.

Since example has been set in the selection of Vice-Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, in turn, should follow this method of being totally honest and transparent when it comes to the students’ admissions, affiliation of new colleges, approval of new courses, selection of the University faculty.

If the higher echelons of University and College managements do not practise proper moral values, how can there be an expectation about the inculcation of the right values in the youth of the State?

Vice Chancellors and Professors by their conduct should serve as beacon lights to guide the younger generation on the right path so as to achieve the goal of progress and prosperity in the society, Purohit said