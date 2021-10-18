Yogesh Pai from The Chennai Silks, Coimbatore announced as winner of the Cluster 6 Finals, in the 18th edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2021

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Yogesh Pai from The Chennai Silks, emerged as winner in the Cluster 6 Finals of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2021, the 18th edition of India’s largest and highest rated business quiz.

The Cluster 6 Finals representing Rest of Tamil Nadu (excluding Chennai), Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar, Pondicherry, Lakshadweep witnessed some powerful quizzing action. Mr. Sibi Mathew, General Manager, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Kerala. was the Chief Guest at the event and gave away the prizes in a virtual prize distribution ceremony. The winner took home a cash prize of Rs.35, 000/-* and will now compete in the semi-final round to qualify for the National Finals. Jameer Kb from Q Collective Knowledge Solutions was declared runner-up, winning a cash prize of Rs.18, 000/-.*

Adapting to the challenges of the new normal, Tata Crucible was held in a virtual online format last year. Continuing the online format in this edition too, the country has been divided into 12 clusters. After two levels of online prelims, top 12 finalists from each of the 12 clusters have been shortlisted for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will compete in the 12 online cluster finals. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals will compete in the semi-finals and finally six winners will qualify for the national final event scheduled to be held in October 2021. The winner of the National Final will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy. The prizes for this edition are being supported by Tata CLiQ. All finals are being streamed on a deferred basis on Tata Crucible Facebook, Twitter and You Tube channels.

Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the quiz in his unique and witty style.

*subject to tax deduction applicable at source

The prizes for this edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz are being supported by Tata CliQ. All details of the quiz are available on www.tatacrucible.com

