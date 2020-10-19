  • Download mobile app
19 Oct 2020, Edition - 1924, Monday
Coimbatore

Young couple jumps into the well under the influence of liquor and dies

Covai Post Network

October 19, 2020

Coimbatore : A young couple were found dead in a well in Vadakkipalayam on the outskirts and the bodies were retrieved early Monday.

According to poljce, Prabhukumar (25) and Nandhini (22) hailing from a tribal village in Anamalai in the district were working in a farm at Thevampadivalasu.

The couple staying in a house in the farm were habitual drunkards and on Sunday night they quarreled under the influence of alcohol and in a fit of rage, Nandhini rushed out of the house and jumped in the farm well, police said.

In order to save the wife, Pabhukumar also jumped but both drowned and died in the well.

One of the relatives informed the incident to the farm owner, who alerted the police, they said.

Police along with Fire and Rescue personnel retrieved the bodies in the early hours of Monday and sent them to Pollachi Govenrment Hospital.

Further investigations on.

