Young Indian Foundation to close abandoned borewells free of cost

Coimbatore : The Young Indians Foundation, an NGO, has come forward to close the abandoned open bore wells across Tamil Nadu, even across India, free of cost.

The foundation secretary, Vishnuprabhu said that the foundation was ready to close the dangerous open and abandoned bore wells free of cost all over Tamil Nadu.

Besides, those who inform about such borewells will be rewarded with Rs.2,000 and public can contact 9150226634 for this purpose, he said.

The tragic death of two-year old boy Sujith should be the last one and the foundation would extend the services across India, Vishnuprabhu said.