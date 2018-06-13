14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday
- JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
- India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
- 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
- Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
- One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
- Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
- JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
- J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
- AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
- Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Young man attempts selfie, falls into water body near Valparai
Covai Post Network
June 13, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Coimbatore : Search is on for a youth, who reportedly slipped and fell into a water body, while taking selfie, near Valparai in the district today.
According to police, Jayaprakash (35) of Nalakathu in Valparai had gone to Vellimalai falls and attempted to take selfie, with gushing water background.
Based on complaint of missing from his father, search operations were continuing. Valparai has been receiving incessant rain for the last six days.