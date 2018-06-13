Young man attempts selfie, falls into water body near Valparai

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Search is on for a youth, who reportedly slipped and fell into a water body, while taking selfie, near Valparai in the district today.

ALSO READ : Two sisters drown in pond and die in Mettupalayam

According to police, Jayaprakash (35) of Nalakathu in Valparai had gone to Vellimalai falls and attempted to take selfie, with gushing water background.

Based on complaint of missing from his father, search operations were continuing. Valparai has been receiving incessant rain for the last six days.