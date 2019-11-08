Colgate’s Keep India Smiling Mission to Raise Oral Health Awareness, Sets a New Guinness World Record

by businesswireindia.com

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care, joined hands with Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry (IAPHD) and the world’s first University for tribals – Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), to highlight the importance of Oral Care in India, and set a new Guinness World Record for most number of people brushing their teeth simultaneously at a single venue.To create this new Guinness World Record, 26,382 people including students, Institute staff and tribal children gathered at KISS, to brush at the same time with Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste and Colgate toothbrush.Commenting on the achievement, Ram Raghavan, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said,I am delighted to be here with you to celebrate and salute the spirit of India.On behalf of Colgate, firstly, I would like to thank – Shri Sudam Marndi, Hon’ble Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management, Odisha, Shri Raghunandan Das, Hon’ble Minister of State for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Odisha, and our partners in this attempt for Guinness World Record – Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and Dr. Sabyasachi Saha, Secretary- Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry. Thank you for your support in this milestone event that helps to significantly raise the level of awareness about the importance of Oral Health in India.My heartiest congratulations also to all the teachers, students and participants. Your effort towards this World Record of the most number of people brushing together is an achievement by itself and is a matter of pride for all India.At Colgate, we believe that everyone deserves a future they can smile about and we bring that to life with our Keep India Smiling initiative through our sustained efforts to improve and elevate the Oral Health in the country.Programs such as our flagship Bright Smiles, Bright Futures™, which has touched over 162 million children over the past 40 years is a great example of this.While a lot has been achieved, there’s still a lot more work to be done. And, I think, occasions like today, help to serve as an important reminder about the importance of oral health and its positive impact on people’s health and lives. I urge everyone to continue with good Oral Care habits and as we say at Colgate, Get started with a Smile.”Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, said, “Our purpose at KIIT and KISS is to nurture and provide a holistic environment for indigenous children to explore their potential and excel in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Setting this 4Guinness World Record is another demonstration of our commitment to teaching our students the right way to live and the correct oral care habits that will stay with them for life and help in building their overall health and well-being.”Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sabyasachi Saha, Secretary, IAPHD, said, “Every year we celebrate 7November as the National Toothbrushing Day. This year we decided to celebrate it by setting a new Guinness World Record to raise awareness and improve Oral hygiene in the country to make every Indian use a toothbrush. This record is an important milestone in the silver jubilee celebration of Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry.”To help get started on the path of lifelong healthy Oral Care habits, Colgate has been running its pan-India flagship program – Bright Smiles, Bright Futures™ (BSBF), since 1976, which provides Oral Health education to urban and rural schoolchildren and has reached over 162 million children till date. Another annual program – Oral Health Month (OHM), which started in 2004, offers free dental check-ups to people across the country, and has helped over 40 million people so far.Source: Businesswire