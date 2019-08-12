Colive Launches Premium Property in Bangalore; Strengthens its Position in the Luxury Co-living Segment

In a development that underlines its robust growth trajectory, Colive, India’s leading tech-based platform for fully-managed rental homes, has announced the launch of a premium property – Colive Signature Towers. Located in Doddanekundi, on the Outer Ring Road, the brand-new facility is in proximity to corporate powerhouses like Amazon, Samsung, Google, Visa, Sapient, EMC2, ARM, alongside Bangalore’s major IT hubs such as the Bagmane Tech Park, Bagmane World Technology Centre and more.

Colive Signature Towers

Targeted at both young working professionals and DINK (Dual Income No Kids) couples, Colive Signature Towers comprises 140 double sharing and single occupancy/couple rooms, consisting of 280 beds. The fully-furnished rooms have contemporary interiors and come with a wide range of lifestyle amenities, including daily breakfast, Wi-Fi connectivity, on-demand maintenance support, and professional laundry and housekeeping services. Colive Signature Towers is also equipped with a terrace lounge, star-gazing deck, barbecue, conference room, cafe, fitness room, gaming and entertainment lounge, amphitheatre, cinema room and a salon/spa. The terrace barbecue and the cafe, in particular, are touted as the key attraction of this property.

The USP of Colive Signature Towers lies in its ergonomic design, keeping the lifestyle requirements of millennials in mind. Arun Balan of the Balan and Nambisan Architects has come on board to design the double sharing rooms, which are strategically styled with modular furniture to offer a sense of privacy even in a shared space. Blending practicality with chic, contemporary aesthetics, the rooms reflect Balan’s design philosophy – Simplicity is the epitome of sophistication. The ‘less is more’ approach allows for the optimization of shared spaces, while providing the provision for all creature comforts at an arm’s reach.

Signature Towers offers a robust tech-enabled security system, which includes round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, digital locks and an emergency response team. Additionally, it’s the first Colive property to feature a facial recognition-based access system, along with the standard IoT devices and energy metres.

Commenting on the property, Suresh Rangarajan, Founder and CEO of Colive, said, “Colive’s latest property combines the comfort of one’s home with the splendour of a deluxe hotel. The focus was on providing unique shared environments that unlock inspiration and make every single day extraordinary for the residents. Right from the furniture to the common areas, every single aspect of the Signature Towers is designed tastefully to cater to the lifestyle needs of India’s young demographic. Aimed at providing a high standard of living, it’s a luxury-grade and quality-driven space that our tenants will love coming back to after a long tiring day at work. When it comes to connectivity, the property is just a stone’s throw away from the IT hubs of Bangalore. Besides premium upgraded amenities, Colive Signature Towers will also provide much-needed lung spaces.”

Founded in 2016, Colive provides rentable branded and serviced homes in prime locations, near educational institutes and business parks. One of the fastest-growing co-living start-ups in India, Colive currently operates across three cities, i.e. Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. As part of its future expansion plan, Colive is looking to add 75,000 new beds to its inventory over the next two years.

About Colive

Colive is a technology-enabled network of fully- managed rental homes. These ready-to-move-in homes are conveniently located in close proximity to IT parks and business hubs. Designer rooms with chic designs, contemporary interiors & thoughtfully designed spaces, Colive homes are equipped with modern tech-enabled safety features. All homes are fully serviced & professionally managed while offering flexible & affordable options suitable for urban living. Home to 15,000+ single professionals & young couples, Colive Community comprises of members from diverse backgrounds, experiences with mutual interests.

For more information, please visit: www.colive.com.