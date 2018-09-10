Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars Announces the Class of 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX:CIGI), a global leader in commercial real estate services and investment management, announced today its 2018 class of proptech startups for the Colliers Proptech Accelerator powered by Techstars. This program is part of our focus on targeted innovation that will enable us to create solutions, shape technologies and find opportunities to advance our business and accelerate success. In our inaugural class, we have diverse technologies and entrepreneurs, including:

Solutions across the real estate value chain such as commercial datasets for occupiers and investors; office services and tenant engagement; big data, analytics and artificial intelligence; space as a service; marketplaces and space utilization; and, Smart City and Internet of Things

Entrepreneurs representing nine cities in seven countries



“Each startup in our Class of 2018 has been carefully selected for investment based on their approach to near-term, value-enhancing opportunities for our clients and professionals as well as longer-term opportunities that, with strong technology platforms, will help us push industry boundaries,” said Jay Hennick, Colliers Chairman & CEO. “At Colliers, our enterprising culture values mentorship and the benefits it can bring to a growing company. Our class will have access to more than 100 Colliers and industry mentors, as part of the Colliers Proptech Accelerator, giving them an exceptional opportunity to test, pilot and grow their companies.”

Over the next 13 weeks, the Class of 2018 will work from the Techstars Accelerator space in Toronto to refine their business plans and gain traction with the market, while accelerating their fundraising strategies and developing Demo Day presentations. Through this process, the startups will work closely with mentors from Colliers and the broader real estate industry, successful startup founders and venture capitalists. At the end of the program, each startup will present to investors and mentors at Demo Day on December 4, 2018.

“Colliers is entrepreneurial and enterprising, which puts us in a unique position to help startups develop innovative, focused, and value-enhancing services for our clients and professionals,” said Dylan Taylor, Colliers President & COO. “Our Proptech Accelerator combines Techstars’ expertise in technology innovation, startups and alumni networks with our real estate expertise and international network.”

Colliers Protech Accelerator Class of 2018 A Retail Space (New York, U.S.) A Retail Space finds the perfect location for your business through data. Basking (Berlin, Germany) Basking.io is an ROI-driven building automation platform for the flexible office space market. Booqed (Hong Kong, China) Booqed is a digital marketplace for flexible space, helping to connect businesses needing places to work, meet or host an event, with landlords seeking to monetize under-utilized space. Lane (Toronto, Canada) Lane is the operating system for your building, streamlining building operations on a cloud-based platform you can access anywhere. MapYourProperty (Toronto, Canada) MapYourProperty is a Google Maps for Real Estate Land Development, simplifying the planning process to a 3-click solution. Propstack (Mumbai, India) Propstack is a data & analytics company that helps predict real estate market trends and enables efficient transactions. Raybased (Gothenburg, Sweden) Raybased is the open wireless network for commercial real estate, communicating across all existing electrical systems to monitor, control and optimize functions such as heating, ventilation, lighting and building access. RefineRE (Dallas, U.S.) RefineRE leverages real-time market data to provide CRE portfolio intelligence for organizations looking to make smarter, better and faster decisions about buying, selling, leasing, expanding, or downsizing their property footprint. SPCE (London, U.K.) In partnership with Experian and the world's top universities, SPCE allows the higher education community to search and pay for campus-specific, student rental properties and accrue a positive credit rating without the need for deposits or joint tenancy liability. Upsuite (Denver, U.S.) Where teams go to find coworking spaces.



About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is a top tier global real estate services and investment management company operating in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 13,000 professionals. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services and investment management company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide, and through its investment management services platform, has more than $20 billion of assets under management from the world’s most respected institutional real estate investors.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers is ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

Colliers is led by an experienced leadership team with significant equity ownership and a proven record of delivering more than 20% annualized returns for shareholders, over more than 20 years.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn.

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates four divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships, and the Techstars Venture Capital Fund. www.techstars.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005212/en/

Source: Businesswire