COMPUTEX 2019 Kicks Off Tomorrow in Taipei

by businesswireindia.com

COMPUTEX 2019 officially kicks off on Tuesday with focuses on AI & IoT, 5G, Blockchain, Innovations & Startups, and Gaming & XR. A total of 1,685 exhibitors will showcase their technologies in 5,508 booths, which is a near 10% growth from last year. The keynote speakers reflect this emphasis as AMD, Intel, and Microsoft are getting ready to give talks at COMPUTEX.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005076/en/

Group photo at 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference & CEO Keynote (Photo: Business Wire)

Exciting Lineup of Keynote Speeches; Technology Giants Gather at the Forum to Share Insights

For the first time, a CEO Keynote is incorporated in the international press conference where AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su addresses how the next-generation of computing will drive innovation. AMD will, at the same event, unveil details about upcoming products with its ecosystem partners in Taiwan. AMD will share with the audience how to build an all-new high-performance computing system and achieve technology revolutions.

TAITRA welcomes everyone to join Intel Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group Gregory M. Bryant at COMPUTEX 2019 on the opening day to discover how the company is transforming intelligent computing for our data-centric world. On the second day, the Microsoft Keynote Forum offers a look into new intelligent cloud and intelligent edge advancements by Microsoft Corporate Vice President Nick Parker.

In addition, the much anticipated COMPUTEX Forum and InnoVEX Forum will respectively focus on "Pervasive Intelligence" and "Connecting Global Startups with Taiwan's Advantage". Global tech giants and innovators will meet to exchange ideas about trends, future business opportunities, and international collaborations.

The Taipei 5G Summit is being held during COMPUTEX to give an in-depth perspective on the latest technology and industry trends. As COMPUTEX 2019 continues to take the leadership role in the global technology ecosystem to help its international partners expand its business opportunities, the parallel event— Taipei 5G Summit—will lead discussions in 5G market development opportunities, technology, and innovative applications on the third day of the event.

COMPUTEX 2019 Highlights 5 Major Themes; Business Opportunities in Advanced Technologies Revealed

COMPUTEX 2019 takes place across multiple venues this year at TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 & 2 (TaiNEX 1 & 2), TWTC Hall 1 and TICC. Each exhibition hall offers valuable information and exciting features that deserve a visit.

A Cyber Security & Video Surveillance exhibition area is created to display the latest computer vision technology and market opportunities. InnoVEX, with 20% more exhibitors this year, is relocated to TWTC Hall 1 to provide more room for displays, pitches, and matchmaking. Also for the first time, a charity esports event—ZOTAC CUP Fight for Charity LoL Tournament—is held at COMPUTEX. This heartwarming event invites everyone to play for charity!

Walter Yeh, TAITRA President & CEO said, “In 2018, the World Economic Forum named Taiwan as one of four "super innovators", alongside Germany, the United States, and Switzerland. This proves that the international community has recognized Taiwan for its innovative power in the technology industry and market. TAITRA has been committed to facilitating transformation so Taiwan can become a leading community for innovators around the world. COMPUTEX targets to create a synergy of global and local resources to provide a comprehensive platform for technical exchange and collaboration, innovative thinking, and resource integration. This year, in addition to expanding the scope of InnoVEX, TAITRA will contribute to innovation by forging a stronger connection between Taiwan's industry and global resources. With its global partners in the ICT industry, COMPUTEX will transform the world."

COMPUTEX 2019 will be held from May 28 to June 1, 2019, and InnoVEX will display from May 29 to May 31. Together with exhibitors, buyers and related industry professionals from around the world to fully demonstrate the future technology ecosystem and master emerging business opportunities.

For more updated info

COMPUTEX website: http://www.computextaipei.com.tw/zh_TW/

COMPUTEX Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/COMPUTEX.TAITRA/

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets.

TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters, five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, and 60 overseas branch offices worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.

In addition to organizing trade delegations & providing customized procurement services, TAITRA also hosts more than 35 international trade shows annually in Taipei and Kaohsiung.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005076/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005076/en/Source: Businesswire