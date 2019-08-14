CoreView acquires Crysagi Systems, which has been a strong player in providing AI/ML services and solutions. With this acquisition, CoreView has strengthened its offerings to provide Data Engineering solutions to its customers. CoreView is now a complete data solution provider with strong capabilities in data management, data processing, data analytics, artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

“Organizations are exploring ways to leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as a powerful tool to proactively develop competitive advantage and even create an Intellectual Property. But lack of true-breed technical expertise in Data Science made these initiatives either a non-starter or cause of falling short after starting. This is particularly true with startups and midsize companies,” said Makarand Vaidya CEO of CoreView. “With the combination of Crysagi Systems and CoreView, we can resolve this gap of true-breed data Science talent for our existing and new customers in a cost effective, result oriented manner.”

Dr. Satish Patil, PhD from University of Minnesota, USA has built Crysagi Systems to provide Analytics and Data Science services and solutions using Big Data, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Crysagi has successfully delivered multiple solutions like recommendation engines, predictive maintenance, intelligent chatbots, and intelligent automation to its customers in US and Europe.

“Building a world class business solutions requires innovative product and data engineering skills apart from the data science expertise that we bring to the table,” said Dr. Satish Patil, CEO of Crysagi Systems. “We are very excited to join forces with CoreView’s world class Data Engineering expertise so that customers can maximize the return on their investments in CoreView.”

CoreView Systems has been working with many enterprise customers as well as startups who are sitting on massive data but are unclear on what to expect from this data and analyze real-time. Traditional BI techniques are inadequate to analyze massive data sets. And it will be a colossal waste if this data is not analyzed to make business sense.

Since Crysagi has the technical depth required for analyzing data and using machine learning techniques to build models and CoreView has demonstrated capability to access, polish and visualize the available data, we see a win-win situation for customers, partners and associates with this new synergy between two experts. CoreView customers can now get data handling and analysis services under one roof.



About CoreView Systems

CoreView is a software services company with deep and proven AI/ML & Data engineering expertise. They create AI, ML based solutions like recommendation engines, predictive maintenance, intelligent chatbots, and intelligent automation for the customers to improve operational productivity, reduce operational costs and power their vision of digital transformations. CoreView Systems create data platforms from business data sources (application data, IOT data, legacy data, etc…) to power business intelligence and decision making.

It identifies data patterns to separate out targeted information from pile of data, create integration bridges between isolated systems & applications to create a uniform business systems with automated workflows and compelling and insightful dashboards. In the last 8 years, CoreView Systems has delivered more than 35+ products and releases.

For more details, please visit coreviewsystems.com.