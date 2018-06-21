CORRECTING and REPLACING Omidyars, Zuckerbergs and Brees Among Hundreds of Donors Helping Residents of Kauai Recover from Devastating Flood

by businesswireindia.com

Headline of release should read: Omidyars, Zuckerbergs and Brees Among Hundreds of Donors Helping Residents of Kauai Recover from Devastating Flood

In the third paragraph, third sentence of release, donor name should read: Dr. Priscilla Chan.

The corrected release reads:

OMIDYARS, ZUCKERBERGS AND BREES AMONG HUNDREDS OF DONORS HELPING RESIDENTS OF KAUAI RECOVER FROM DEVASTATING FLOOD

In mid-April, a portion of the island of Kauai was devastated by a record 50 inches of rain that inundated the islands in a 24-hour period. The heavy rains caused major flooding that resulted in millions of dollars in damage and destroyed homes, schools, businesses, roads, bridges, farmland and public gathering spaces.

“Many on Kauai are suffering, looking for housing, or trying to replace other necessities they lost, like clothing and vehicles,” said Micah Kane, CEO and president of HCF. “Even though the sun is back out and the flood waters have receded, Kauai’s families are still very much in need.”

In an effort to provide both immediate and long-term assistance for recovery efforts due to devastating flood damage, the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF), the leading philanthropic institution in the state of Hawaii, together with Pierre and Pam Omidyar and two anonymous donors established the Kauai Relief and Recovery Fund. To date, the fund has raised more than $1.5 million. Donors include Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg and wife Dr. Priscilla Chan; New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees and wife Brittany and musician Jack Johnson.

In response to the crisis, HCF’s Kauai-based team focused on convening community partners to overcome logistical barriers to relief efforts. They were able to utilize their relationships to engage with nonprofits, businesses and local government to collectively assess need and then quickly deploy resources. To date, nearly $500,000 in grants have been distributed to more than 20 organizations to help provide immediate aid from food and emergency shelter, to childcare support and satellite classrooms for children unable to get to school due to damaged infrastructure.

Donations made to the Kauai Relief and Recovery Fund are categorized based on the following:

Immediate —emergency provision of food, water, shelter, healthcare

—emergency provision of food, water, shelter, healthcare Stabilize —help for communities to get back to normal including childcare, reopening of schools, public health information on standing water, assistance with refuse, mold, and debris

—help for communities to get back to normal including childcare, reopening of schools, public health information on standing water, assistance with refuse, mold, and debris Rebuild—repair of homes and facilities

HCF has announced to donors that they will waive administrative fees for the Kauai Relief and Recovery Fund for ninety days to ensure that contributions for immediate needs deliver maximum impact for the people of Kauai.

For individuals interested in assisting, donations to the Kauai Relief and Recovery Fund can be made online at HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/KauaiRelief or by mail at Hawaii Community Foundation, 827 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI, 96813.

With over 100 years of community service, the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) is the leading philanthropic institution in the state. HCF is a steward of more than 850 funds, including more than 250 scholarship funds, created by donors who desire to transform lives and improve communities. In 2017, HCF distributed more than $59 million in grants and contracts statewide, including more than $6 million in scholarships. HCF also serves as a resource on community issues and trends in the nonprofit sector.

