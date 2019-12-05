CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Zynga Celebrates Bugatti’s 110th Anniversary with Special CSR Racing 2 Event Series

by businesswireindia.com

ZYNGA CELEBRATES BUGATTI’S 110TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SPECIAL CSR RACING 2 EVENT SERIES

Players Can Race and Collect Exclusive Bugatti-Engineered Hyper Sports Cars in Game

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, is launching an event series in partnership with the hyper sports car manufacturer Bugatti in the hit mobile drag racing game, CSR Racing 2(CSR2). The event series, which celebrates Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, will give players the opportunity to collect and compete with the world’s most powerful and exclusive hyper sports cars in CSR2.

“Bugatti is one of the most iconic and revered car manufacturers in the world, and we are truly honored to celebrate such an important milestone with them,” said Julian Widdows, Vice President of CSR2. “Our team worked tirelessly to make sure everything from the cars’ sleek forms to their powerful engines is authentically represented in the game. This is the closest an aficionado can come to owning a Bugatti without actually buying one.”

The series showcases 24 different Bugatti cars, three of which are available exclusively in CSR2. Players can view the cars in augmented reality, giving them the experience of sitting in the driver’s seats of the most desirable hyper sports cars ever designed. The integration has seven different events over an eight-week period, and will be highlighted in a continued beta version of CSR2’s new player-versus-player feature, Showdown.

CSR2 Bugatti Exclusives:

Chiron Super Sport 300: the first series production car to break the magical 300 miles per hour barrier

the first series production car to break the magical 300 miles per hour barrier La Voiture Noire: a one-off one grand tourisme masterpiece

a one-off one grand tourisme masterpiece Centodieci: the newly released homage to the original modern-day super sports car, EB110



“Interactive entertainment is a main driver for today’s young generation’s enthusiasm for cars and a great way to stay in touch with fans around the world,” said Bugatti President, Stephan Winkelmann. “We are very excited that through this partnership, our enthusiasts have the opportunity to experience all of our latest exclusive Bugatti hyper sports cars in CSR2.”

Every aspect of the 24 Bugatti cars, from the grills to the paint color, dashboard finish and stitching, has been meticulously recreated in CSR2 to mirror the real hyper sports cars. Players can explore the cars by tapping special points to trigger handcrafted, bespoke animations, allowing them to open doors, pop the hoods, inspect the engine bays, extend the spoilers and more.

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. For more information about CSR2, visit the game’s community channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter and Facebook.

About Bugatti

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. manufactures the world's most powerful, fastest, most exclusive and luxurious production hyper sports car. Since its foundation in 1909, the French luxury brand has been based on and off in Molsheim, Alsace. The Veyron was made there between 2005 and 2015, the first modern-day hyper sports car, of which 450 vehicles were built by hand. Since autumn 2016, the staff in Molsheim have been producing the Chiron1 models.

With an output of 1,500 hp, which has never before been achieved by production vehicles, a torque of 1,600 newton metres at 2,000 to 6,000 rpm and numerous technical innovations, the Chiron1 has been setting new standards in automotive engineering ever since.

In 2017, Bugatti delivered 70 vehicles to customers, by 2018 this had increased to 76. More than 80 vehicles are set to be delivered to customers in 2019. Bugatti has announced the construction of 500 models – currently only 100 Chiron can be ordered. Production of the Divo2, a vehicle optimised for lateral acceleration, will follow soon.

Bugatti has been part of the Volkswagen Group since 1998 and employs more than 300 people. The majority of these work in Molsheim in Alsace. With 37 dealers and service partners in 18 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, Bugatti is a global player.

1 Fuel consumption, l/100km: urban 35.2 / extra-urban 15.2 / combined 22.5; combined CO 2 emissions, g/km: 516; efficiency class: G

2 Fuel consumption, l/100km: not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC as overall type approval is currently not yet available

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, the release of future CSR Racing 2 game features and events. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "outlook," "projected," “planned,” "intends," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "expect," and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations web site at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov

