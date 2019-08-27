Cred Appoints Former PayPal Executive and Bryan Cave Partner to Leadership Team

by businesswireindia.com

Cred, the leading global crypto-backed lending and borrowing platform serving customers in over 180 countries, announced two additional executive team members. Dan Wheeler, a key financial regulatory lawyer, joins as General Counsel and Joe Podulka, a ten year veteran of eBay and PayPal, joins as Chief Financial Officer.

Dan Wheeler has represented banks, fintech companies, credit unions, and other financial institutions during their most important challenges and opportunities for 22 years. Prior to joining Cred, Dan was a partner in the international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP where he led the firm’s fintech practice team. He regularly interacts with state and Federal regulators and is advising state regulators on their rollout of an innovative cryptocurrency bank charter. Dan is a past Chairman of the Financial Institutions Committee of the California State Bar and he is a past President of the San Francisco Bank Attorneys Association. Dan received his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 1997 where he served on the Environmental Law Review. He is based in San Francisco, California.

“I’ve seen many fintech and blockchain companies come across my desk as head of Bryan Cave’s Fintech practice but Cred stood out from the pack,” said Dan Wheeler. “Cred’s unique combination of global talent, growth potential, and collaborative working relationships with regulators, politicians, investors and partners is a winning formula that led me to join this highly competent team. Cred has a highly sustainable model and I expect it will have great success in the years to come.”

Joe Podulka possesses broad finance and analytic experience from a variety of strategic, financial, and operational roles – in the US and abroad. Joe was CFO, VP Finance at Hearst Communications where he helped drive the digital transformation for one of San Francisco’s most iconic media brands; pushing key initiatives to optimize print while accelerating digital growth. Joe also spent 11 years at eBay/PayPal in a variety of roles in the US and abroad. Joe has earned degrees from Stanford, Michigan, and Michigan State.

“Cred is solving concrete problems for individuals, companies, and governments,” said Joe Podulka. “Cred combines the best of blockchain and the best of traditional finance, to offer superior financial services and is insured, licensed, and compliant. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this winning team.”

“Cred is fortunate to attract some of the most talented executives in financial technology who identify with our mission of democratizing global borrowing and lending,“ said Dan Schatt, Co-founder and President of Cred. “Dan Wheeler and Joe Podulka have led highly talented global teams and will bring thought leadership to the crypto community and help attract the next 100 million users to the crypto community.” Cred’s leadership team builds on its previous executive team announcements that include former executives from PayPal, Goldman Sachs, and Tradeshift.

Cred is a global lending and borrowing platform that facilitates open access to credit anywhere and anytime. Founded by former PayPal financial technology veterans, Cred has secured over $300 million of lending capital and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Cred’s mission is to harness the power of blockchain to allow everyone to benefit with superior financial services. Cred brings together a diverse team of entrepreneurial leaders, machine learning, and the power of blockchain technology. For more information, visit mycred.io or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or join our community on Telegram.

