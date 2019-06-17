CrowdStrike Appoints Inflow Technologies as Strategic APJ Distributor

by businesswireindia.com

CrowdStrike® Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced Inflow Technologies as a distributor in India and the South Asian portions of Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Through this partnership, Inflow Technologies will deliver the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to regional customers looking for comprehensive endpoint protection.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform, powered by AI, continues to set the standard in endpoint protection by unifying next-generation antivirus (NGAV), IT hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence, and proactive threat hunting for customers around the globe. The solution enables reliable prevention, detection, response and mitigation to all threats, including sophisticated malware-free intrusions. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is built on a cloud native architecture with a single agent, delivering a seamless experience for the security team and the end-user. Because of its modular approach, customers have the option to leverage NGAV or augment it with additional modules such as EDR and threat hunting for complete protection.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Rajesh Kumar, vice president, technology business unit at Inflow Technologies explained, “We’re honored to be appointed as a distributor of CrowdStrike. Having CrowdStrike’s product offering in our portfolio will greatly enhance our scope in the area of cybersecurity offerings. With our in-house dedicated specialists, we will be able to execute both sales and technical support to our channel partners. We are thrilled to join their family!”

Joint customers of Inflow and CrowdStrike will gain immediate time-to-value through ease-of-deployment without friction or complexity and the increased agility that comes with the cloud. This is critical for modern organizations looking to manage and secure data more efficiently at the endpoint. Customers will also reap the benefits of CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, which correlates over one trillion endpoint-related events a week in real-time at scale, from across the globe, to prevent and detect malicious activity. This information empowers security teams to turn data into actionable insights and stay ahead of cyber threats.

“Customers in the APJ region are actively looking to replace legacy AV solutions with next-generation technology to gain adequate protection against cyber threats,” said Geoff Swaine, channel and alliances director, APJ, CrowdStrike. “With CrowdStrike Falcon, distributors like Inflow are able to offer a solution that delivers effective security while allowing customers to take advantage of all the features and functionality that our platform offers – with no additional agents, deployments or downtime.”

CrowdStrike’s open API platform model has established a new standard in endpoint security through its effectiveness and efficiency, allowing for various integrations, tools, and services to be deployed with ease and run seamlessly.

About Inflow Technologies

The ‘Technology Enabler’ business model of Inflow Technologies is an indirect model. As a technology enabler, we are an extension of the technology vendor (OEM) and act as their link to a System Integrator/Reseller and the End-Customer and are engaged in enabling our partners to deliver new technologies to their customers & enable end customers to adopt new technologies.

As part of Channel Enablement activities, we provide Trainings, Pre-sales Technical Support, Commercial Support & Professional Services. As part of Customer Enablement activities, we work closely with technology vendors & partners to conduct various marketing activities, road shows, events and seminars to educate customers on new technologies and encourage them to adopt the same.

About CrowdStrike®

CrowdStrike is a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver real-time protection and actionable intelligence from day one. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against cyberattacks, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IoA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, Falcon correlates over one trillion endpoint-related events a week in real time from across the globe to prevent and detect threats.

There’s much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike®, CrowdStrike Falcon®, CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent™, Falcon Prevent™, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight™, Falcon Insight™, CrowdStrike Falcon Discover™, Falcon Discover™, Falcon X™, CrowdStrike Falcon DNS™, Falcon DNS™, CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch™, Falcon OverWatch™, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight™ and Falcon Spotlight™ are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. Other brands may be third-party trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190616005094/en/

Source: Businesswire