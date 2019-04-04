CSC Adds Capital Markets Leader Ted Douglas

by businesswireindia.com

CSC, a world leader in business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, announced the addition of Ted Douglas as managing director and head of U.S. Capital Markets. This integral hire adds more than 25 years of structured and alternative finance, debt issuance, and securitization experience to an already seasoned team.

Bill Popeo, president of CSC’s Global Financial Markets business, says the addition is part of the ongoing build-out of the company’s global team. Douglas brings a wealth of knowledge to CSC, having worked in the capital markets industry his entire career with companies like State Street, BNP Paribas, Pioneer, and BTCo/DeutscheBank.

“Hiring and retaining superior talent will be key to our future growth and success in all of our markets and geographies; Ted is one of those key hires,” says Popeo. “Along with growing our U.S. Capital Markets business, Ted will work closely with his European and Asian counterparts to create a seamless global offering with service as its centerpiece.”

Douglas says he’s proud to be part of an independent, privately held company that has consistently been providing high-quality service for over 115 years. Douglas went on to say, “As a capital markets professional, I am thrilled to join the CSC team. Together we are eager to expand the business, increase our capabilities, drive innovation, and remain committed to our clients as we develop customized solutions that truly fit their needs.”

CSC’s dedicated financial teams offer a comprehensive range of capital markets, fund administration and corporate trust services, addressing client needs across the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

