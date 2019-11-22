CSC Releases Inaugural Securitization Industry Pulse Report

by businesswireindia.com

CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, announced the release of its inaugural securitization industry report, in conjunction with GlobalCapital, a top news, opinion, and data service dedicated to international capital markets.

“Our research study is unique in that it provides a comprehensive view of the securitization industry across regions and asset classes rather than being asset or region-specific,” says John Hebert, senior vice president of CSC’s Global Financial Markets business. “Our report aims to define key issues facing the industry, understand how market participants are responding, and provide insights into the drivers and underlying forces impacting market trends.”

The survey includes the opinions of the industry’s most prominent players—more than 150 issuers, arrangers, investors, and service providers—across North America, Europe, and Asia. The report arms stakeholders with expert predictions into the asset classes that are expected to drive growth, pricing and liquidity, helping them develop strategies to effectively navigate the securitization industry.

Results indicate that respondents remain positive about the securitization market despite an aging credit cycle. In fact, 50% of participants are bullish on non-bank lending over the next 12 months, compared to just 28% for bank lending. Still, there are perceived risks, as European participants consider “Regulations” as the greatest challenge facing the industry while their U.S. counterparts consider “Fear of Recession.”

“It will be interesting to see if these trends last into 2020,” says Jonathan Hanly, managing director, CSC’s Dublin office. “While we expect to see strong growth continue from non-bank lenders and new fintech companies particularly in the European market, it’s uncertain whether or not that pace will be maintained or slow when the downturn comes.”

