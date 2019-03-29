by businesswireindia.com

It was announced that Curtis Arledge, 53, has joinedMariner Investment Group, LLC, the global alternative investment manager and subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA), as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In addition to his role at Mariner, Arledge will serve as head of ORIX USA asset management, responsible for driving the company’s overall strategy in the space, including facilitating opportunities for growth across ORIX USA’s enterprise. A founding member of Mariner, Arledge has returned to the firm, and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business and developing new business lines. Mariner founder Bill Michaelcheck will continue in his role as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and portfolio manager for Mariner’s flagship multi-strategy hedge fund.

Curtis Arledge Joins Mariner Investment Group as Chairman and CEO and Head of ORIX USA Asset Management. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORIX USA acquired a majority interest in Mariner in 2010 and has been focused on expanding its third-party asset management platform through the acquisition and development of complementary affiliate asset managers over the past several years.

Arledge previously served as the CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management and was also responsible for the firm’s Markets Group. Prior to BNY Mellon, Arledge was the chief investment officer for fundamental fixed income portfolios at BlackRock, Inc. Most recently, Arledge worked as senior research associate with the Forum for Growth & Innovation at Harvard Business School.

“Curtis brings a level of global market knowledge and experience that will position Mariner for success as we continue to build out more comprehensive investment offerings across the firm,” said Michaelcheck. “Mariner has been on a strong growth trajectory for a number of years, and we want to ensure that we are well-positioned to capitalize on new market opportunities and enhance our competitive edge in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Curtis brings familiarity with the Mariner organization and is a highly regarded industry luminary with a proven ability to grow assets and develop new business lines. We are so pleased to welcome him back to Mariner, and I look forward to focusing my time and energy on the Mariner multi-strategy mandate, which I believe is well positioned to benefit from the market opportunities we see today.”

“Over more than 25 years, Mariner has built an enviable track record as one of the industry’s most consistent performers,” said Arledge. “Key to Mariner’s success has been great stewardship under its management team and its ability to innovate and attract top talent on behalf of its global client base. I am delighted to join a financial services company with a great brand and a quality team and look forward to the opportunity to provide clients with even greater access to the global resources and leading origination businesses of ORIX Corporation.”

“Mariner is a key business for ORIX USA and is very much a part of our growth strategy as we focus on expanding our affiliated asset management businesses,” said ORIX USA Group Chairman, President and CEO, Hideto Nishitani. “Curtis brings extensive experience in this area and will be critical in taking the company to the next level and, through its subsidiaries, helping position ORIX USA as a powerful and respected stakeholder in the alternative asset management market.”

Arledge, a graduate of Princeton University with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, is an Advisory Council member at Princeton’s Bendheim Center for Finance. Arledge previously served as Vice Chairman of the U.S. Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Hall of Fame in 2014. Arledge is a member of the board of directors of Autism Speaks, an autism advocacy organization that sponsors autism research and family services, and also serves on the boards of Voya Financial, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.

Mariner Investment Group, LLC

Mariner Investment Group is an SEC-registered investment adviser that manages approximately $8.6 billion in single and multi-strategy hedge funds, funds of funds and other alternative investment offerings. Founded in 1992, Mariner and its associated advisers employ approximately 135 people in New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Philadelphia, Dallas, Harrison (NY), Rowayton (CT) and Summit (NJ). For more information, visit www.marinerinvestment.com.

ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA)

Since 1981, ORIX USA has provided innovative capital solutions that clients need to propel their business to the next level. ORIX USA and its subsidiaries—Boston Financial Investment Management, Lancaster Pollard, NXT Capital, Mariner Investment Group, RB Capital and RED Capital Group—include a team of more than 1,000 employees spanning 30+ offices across the U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $64 billion of assets under management, administration and servicing (including more than $9 billion held by the company and its subsidiaries).* Its parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 38 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information on ORIX USA, visit www.orix.com.

*All figures are as of February 2019.

