Cushman & Wakefield Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Cushman & Wakefield announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank will serve as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. will also serve as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com and UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 888-827-7275 or email: olprospectusrequest@ubs.com.

Prior to the closing of the proposed offering, Cushman & Wakefield will restructure from DTZ Jersey Holdings Limited, a Jersey limited company, the entity that filed the registration statement today, to a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales, to be named Cushman & Wakefield plc.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law in any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

