Darshan Raval and Jackky Bhagnani’s Aa Jaana Audio Garners Whopping 1 M Views

After the super hit Kamariya song, Darshan Raval and Jackky Bhagnani are back with Aa Jaana, audio of the song garners whopping 1M views.

Aa Jaana, song poster



Actor Jackky Bhagnani, Singer Darshan Raval, composer Lijo George, DJ Chetas and choreographer Mudassar Khan are back with a bang after their last super successful dance number called Kamariya. Their new song Aa Jaana by Jjust Music that premiered on Saavn has already garnered whopping 1 million on their audio.

Singer Darshan Raval said, “"Aa Jaana is a peppy song with a hint of romance. With Prakriti and I singing coupled with Jackky’s putting his dancing shoes on, this number is Jjust right for the festive season. So excited to be working with The team yet again after Kamariya.”

While the audio starts streaming on all other music platforms today, the video of the song starring Jackky Bhagnani and Sara Anjuli will be out on 23rd December.

The peppy dance number is surely going to be the new party song this festive season.