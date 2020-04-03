Darwin Platform Group of Companies Launches Advanced and Quick Covid Test Kit

by businesswireindia.com

Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) today announced the launch of advanced and quick Covid Test Kits which would available for the states from this week onwards. The DGPC had recently entered into a joint venture with Canadian Defence production company KMG and now the collective capabilities were diverted to manufacture and supply advanced COVID-19 Test Kits.



The company has initiated talks with several state government including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh for the supply of test kits.



DPGC is lead by its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Harinath Singh, who comes from royal lineage of Lord Rama’s son Lav. His grandfather Harinath Zamindaar Singh comes from Lav lineage. With such a glorious lineage, Singh is passionate for nation-building through strong business models. Hence, he directed to ram up all resources in India and globally to fight the COVID-19 crisis. The launch of testing and antiviral kits reflects his concerns of a social cause in the times of an emergency due to Pandemic. DPGC, with over INR 41,000 crore network and 19 associate companies operates in 11 countries.



“As the number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 continues to increase across the globe and more and more governments are urging citizens to self-quarantine, the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry continues to work toward the development of a vaccine and therapies for the respiratory infection that was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. We have augmented our capabilities towards combating COVID-19,” said Mr David Woo, CEO, KMG.



“We are in talks with Maharashtra government and its agencies for providing our test kit which quicker in results compared to imported ones. The price of the Kit is also very cost-effective. With KMG, Darwin Group would be able to supply adequate numbers of Test kits to several states,” Rahul Ganpule, CEO, DPGC said.



“The test kit developed by DPGC-KMG for India is 100 per cent successful and now we are ready for its supply. Compared to an imported Kit that cost Rs 4,500, ours will be nearly Rs 3,000 or even below,” he added.



According to the company, the Drug arm of the DPGC is also in the process of supply antiviral kits which include Masks, Sanitizers and Rubs. Additionally, Darwin Platform Pharmaceutical would also supply Immunity booster drugs such as Steroids, Vitamin for the public. People can call or write the company for the boosters and the drugs will be delivered at their doorstep.



“As COVID-19 continues to spread in India, having high-quality, reliable, scalable laboratory tests available is a critically important part of the response,” said Rahul.



“Identifying people who are infected is necessary to make sure that patients receive the appropriate care, to better manage the use of healthcare resources, and to help contain the spread of the virus.”



Darwin Pharmaceutical also plans to deliver immunity booster drugs to its customers/members at a discounted rate due to the coronavirus outbreak.



DPGC, in association with KMG Canada, also plans to invest heavily for COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, to help speed up the development of therapies to treat coronavirus.

