Dataiku 7 Enhances Integration With Microsoft 365 for Real-Time AI Collaboration at Scale

Dataiku, one of the world’s leading Enterprise AI and machine learning platforms, announced the release of Dataiku 7, bringing further integration with Microsoft 365 services including Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive, enabling customers using Teams to directly track and share changes made to their AI projects.

Released on March 18 and available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Dataiku 7 delivers efficiency-driving features for technical profiles to work on machine learning projects including an enhanced Git integration, a dedicated EDA interface for statistical analysis, and row-level explainability to promote white-box AI.

“Dataiku understands that organizations need to leverage information from multiple sources and create actionable insights to democratize AI projects across their business,” said Dataiku CEO, Florian Douetteau. “Our latest integrations with Microsoft signify a major step toward expanding our platform to provide customers with Enterprise AI that is highly scalable, collaborative, and explainable.”

Mike Ammerlaan, Director of the Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft said, “We are pleased to see Dataiku further expand its platform to deliver enhanced features focused on collaboration for our customers’ AI initiatives.”

To learn more about Dataiku’s integration with Microsoft including a look at the new features in action, sign up for our webinar on April 16 or visit Dataiku/Partners/Microsoft.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that democratizes the use of data science, machine learning, and AI in the enterprise. With Dataiku, businesses are uniquely empowered to move along their data journey from data preparation to analytics at scale to Enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

