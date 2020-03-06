Dataiku Announces Global 2020 EGG Conference Series, Expanding to 8 Cities

by businesswireindia.com

Today, Dataiku, one of the world's leading Enterprise AI and machine learning platforms, announced the lineup for its 2020 EGG Conferences, with events planned in eight cities worldwide. EGG, The Human-Centered AI Conference, is a series of one-day gatherings focused on issues at the forefront of data science, machine learning, and AI, exploring real-life Enterprise AI use cases and how to create organizational change with scalable AI systems that enhance – not replace – humans.

Since 2017, EGG has attracted more than 5,000 data leaders at the world’s first conference focused not just on what AI can do, but, practically, how companies can get there. As human-centered AI as a concept continues to gain traction globally, the conference is expanding to new and exciting hubs for AI: Montreal, Frankfurt and Sydney. These three new events complement the existing roster of EGG events in New York City, San Francisco, Paris, Amsterdam and London.

EGG 2020 will bring together a wide variety of global data leaders, from data team managers to CIOs, CDOs, and more, with sessions around overcoming both organizational and technical challenges on the path to Enterprise AI. Attendees will leave EGG with concrete next steps for shaping the future of AI in their own organizations.

Each event will feature hand-selected speakers who have been through the organizational and technical change associated with AI transformation before and who demonstrate a desire to share their insights and learnings with their peers. These international EGGs will bring a global outlook to the discussion while also shedding light on concerns for human-centered AI developments at the regional level. Each conference also allows AI leaders to get global perspectives in a local setting in a year that has already seen a number of global community events and conferences postponed during a health crisis.

“With EGG, Dataiku is building a global network of engaged industry leaders that will be shaping the future of Enterprise AI worldwide,” said Dataiku CEO Florian Douetteau. “Since the beginning — both of the EGG Conference and of Dataiku as a company — our goal has been to connect people. Hosting EGG in three new cities is just another way that we facilitate collaboration for the greater good of the data community.”

Since its inception, EGG has garnered a global reputation as a conference that brings together thought leaders and those at the forefront of AI. Past speakers have included leaders from Mercedes-Benz, University of Oxford, BBC News, Disney Parks & Resorts, Morgan Stanley, and WIRED, with participation from brands like AWS, Pivotal, Looker and PwC.

For the past two years, EGG attendees have also participated in an AI survey. The results from the November 2019 EGG event surveys in San Francisco, Paris, and Amsterdam were released last week, showing differences in how non-managers and data executives think AI will impact their work as well as steps their organizations are taking toward better data quality and more responsible AI. Get a copy of the AI Impact Survey results.

The 2020 EGG Series includes:

New York City – June 11

London – June 23

Montreal – Sept. 24

Sydney – Oct. 12

San Francisco – Oct. 21

Paris – Nov. 3

Amsterdam – Nov. 10

Frankfurt – Nov. 24

Registration is already open for select EGGs (including London and New York City), and exciting, industry-leading speakers will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that democratizes the use of data science, machine learning, and AI in the enterprise. With Dataiku, businesses are uniquely empowered to move along their data journey from data preparation to analytics at scale to Enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

