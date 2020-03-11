  • Download mobile app
11 Mar 2020, Edition - 1702, Wednesday
DC Administration Services Announces ISDA Determinations Committees 2020 Application Process

by businesswireindia.com

March 11, 2020

Business Wire India

DC Administration Services, Inc. (DCAS) notes that the 2020 List Review Date for the Determinations Committees falls on Monday, March 30, 2020.

 

DCAS would therefore like to invite all interested Members of ISDA to apply for a position as a Non-dealer Committee Member of the Determinations Committee for the relevant region.

 

Parties wishing to apply for such a position should carefully review and submit an executed Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter by 5pm EDT on Friday, March 13, 2020.

 

For more information on the process and to download the form of the Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter, please visit https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/about-dc-committees/constitution-of-the-determinations-committees/.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

