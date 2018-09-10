dClinic(DHC) Phase 1 – Over 50% SOLD in first 10 days

September 10, 2018
“Current Blockchains are not dedicated Healthcare blockchains. They are not purpose built to handle fractal clinical data nor do they pass the scrutiny of worldwide security protocols for clinical data. Attempts to create a centralized personal digital health record have principally failed because fundamentally, health data needs to be available, despite national and international regulation differences and geography, in order to provide proper healthcare services by care givers to consumers.” – Dr. Richard Satur (CEO)
dClinic’s Public (Dedicated) Healthcare Blockchain (PHB) first’s healthcare client, is #dClinic. dClinic Health Coins (DHC) will be mined on PHB and will be promoted to all facilities, patients and care givers. dClinic will release APIs soon, allowing other App developers to make use of this blockchain which has been specifically built for healthcare. PHB will meet worldwide clinical and healthcare data standards. Welcome to the healthcare blockchain revolution!
