dClinic(DHC) Phase 1 – Over 50% SOLD in first 10 days

“Current Blockchains are not dedicated Healthcare blockchains. They are not purpose built to handle fractal clinical data nor do they pass the scrutiny of worldwide security protocols for clinical data. Attempts to create a centralized personal digital health record have principally failed because fundamentally, health data needs to be available, despite national and international regulation differences and geography, in order to provide proper healthcare services by care givers to consumers.” – Dr. Richard Satur (CEO)

Is real-world assets (facilities) around the world, operated by qualified Healthcare, Wellness and Vitality focused dClinic partners,

Is a Healthcare Platform putting the Patient at the centre of their Care, utilizing Shared Care Planning,

Is a platform promoting Care Teams interacting with Patients to provide positive healthcare outcomes through consented access to the Patient’s real-time Longitudinal Electronic Healthcare Record (LEHR),

Rewards Consumers and Care-Givers for participation and adherence to their Shared Care Plans, and

Promotes interoperability to enrich the Patient’s LEHR.

dClinic’s PHB is;

A Blockchain that allows consumers and care givers alike, to mine their valuable healthcare coins. In fact, the goal will be a no cost Healthcare Blockchain for healthcare providers, who fulfill KYC, to join and mine,

Where App developers can build their Healthcare Apps and Coins. Consumers and care givers can use these Apps securely knowing their sensitive healthcare data is correct, safe and importantly, interoperable,

Able to handle highly fractal clinical data in a way that is standards based, allowing external systems to understand the data the same way each and every time, and

Managed cooperatively between consumers and care givers, so their data can be utilized to reward the patient and everyone in the care team, therefore, helping drive healthcare outcomes which otherwise, would be very difficult to achieve if their data existed in disparate silos.

dClinic’s Public (Dedicated) Healthcare Blockchain (PHB) first’s healthcare client, is #dClinic. dClinic Health Coins (DHC) will be mined on PHB and will be promoted to all facilities, patients and care givers. dClinic will release APIs soon, allowing other App developers to make use of this blockchain which has been specifically built for healthcare. PHB will meet worldwide clinical and healthcare data standards. Welcome to the healthcare blockchain revolution!

