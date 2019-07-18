“Definitely See me as an Entrepreneur in the Future” – Rajkummar Rao at Entrepreneur 2019

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao enthralled the audience at Entrepreneur 2019 today. The actor shared his entrepreneurial dreams with some of the key startup founders in the city. He said, “The word entrepreneur has an amazing ring to it, so I definitely see myself starring as one in the future.”



Widely popular for his choice of unconventional roles, and as the lead star of the upcoming movie, Judgemental hai kya? Rajkummar unleashed his entrepreneurial spirit as he dialogued, “There is no fun without risk in life. I constantly look for opportunities to experiment in offbeat film ventures.” He also hinted at soon making his startup debut as a Producer.



He further advocated sync and teamwork as success mantras for any venture, “When the whole team is in rythm, it reflects in your work, this is the synergy that made Stree a runaway success,” he added.



Criticism is an inevitable part of entrepreneurial journeys. On the subject, he remarked, “I read a lot of reviews; if constructive, surely take it in a positive manner.”

Entrepreneur 2019 is the flagship annual event of Entrepreneur Media. It is the final destination for entrepreneurs, investors, disruptors and innovators where they discuss, debate and dissects what the future holds in a vibrant atmosphere. The two – day event will culminate on July 18, 2019.