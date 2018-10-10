Delos and EDGE Technologies Collaborate to Advance Smart-Healthy Building Management Systems

by businesswireindia.com

EDGE Technologies and Delos announce today a collaboration to explore the integration of their respective platforms and capabilities toward advancing the deployment of smart-healthy building management systems for commercial buildings. Delos' DARWIN Wellness Intelligence, paired with EDGE Technologies’ all-inclusive building technology platform, has the potential to deliver the most comprehensive confluence of data, data analytics and real time space optimization to benefit users and owners within the commercial real estate industry.

The catalyst for this exciting collaboration is based in part on the recognition that a new age of building users, enterprise tenants, landlords, and operators are demanding that data be intelligently utilized to redefine and enhance the occupant experience. EDGE Technologies and Delos expect that their collaboration efforts will lead to initial pilots of an EDGE-DARWIN integrated platform in select commercial building projects as early as mid 2019. This comprehensive technology and data informed initiative will include human centric optimization of air, light, acoustics and other highly impactful building and human attributes to improve the performance of people and therefore businesses.

“Despite most of human history spent outside, we now spend nearly 90% of our time indoors, and invest 90% of our business expenses for people, yet we rarely focus on the impact the indoor environment can have on our health, well-being and overall business performance. Through extensive scientific research, real-world testing and data analytics, we can mitigate environmental triggers, and influence healthier behaviors within our work environments to enhance both physical and emotional well-being, and drive productivity,” said Delos COO and President Peter Scialla. “Delos’ DARWIN platform in partnership with EDGE Technologies will incorporate health and wellness features and technologies into the office to bring the benefits of natural outdoor conditions inside. We are excited to work with EDGE Technologies to integrate wellness technology into a broad variety of work place environments.”

“For over a decade we have been successfully enforcing sustainable practices in the built environment. In line with that, very naturally a new trend occurred in the past few years – next to sustainable energy efficient buildings, our users want to work in and conduct business in healthy environments. By now, wellbeing is a number one priority for many businesses,” Founder and CEO of EDGE Technologies Coen van Oostrom commented. “This is why we always target the highest level of the International WELL Building Institute’s WELL Certification program, for our projects, like our flagship redevelopment EDGE Olympic in Amsterdam and EDGE Grand Central in Berlin. We see this powerful knowledge partnership with Delos as a continuation of these efforts and a major step towards implementing health and wellness features into our existing and future EDGE buildings.”

Delos recently launched its DARWIN Wellness Intelligence platform for residential homes and multi-family buildings, and this collaboration establishes the first application of the platform to commercial real estate services. EDGE Technologies is a market leader in a new generation of high-tech healthy and sustainable buildings. Together these two industry leaders will investigate and create physical environments (air, water, light, comfort, sound) and inform behavioral choices (nutrition, movement, personal interaction) to improve the performance of people in new and existing commercial buildings.

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company that is transforming the lives of people around the world by creating residential and commercial spaces designed to improve health, well-being and performance. Informed by seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its affiliates offer an array of innovative technology, consulting and design solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos’ wholly-owned subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute pbc, delivers the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.

About EDGE Technologies

EDGE Technologies is a real estate technology company, seeking to develop superior buildings that actively contribute to the health of people and the world. We combine decades of experience in the real estate and technology industry. Our team is committed to making the built environment greener, smarter and healthier with a user-centred approach. EDGE Technologies is owned by OVG Real Estate, with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg and New York, and incorporates a technology-driven operations platform that delivers the best buildings and solutions for ambitious customers worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005168/en/

Source: Businesswire