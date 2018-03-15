  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
  • Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
  • The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
  • I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
  • Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
  • Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
  • Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
  • AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
  • RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited

by businesswireindia.com

March 15, 2018

Business Wire India

Delos Capital (“Delos”), a private equity firm based in New York, announced the acquisition of Sage Metals Limited (“Sage” or the “Company”).

 

Sage is a leading manufacturer of specialty metal products serving the North American electrical, power utility, industrial, and drainage end markets. The Company was founded over 30 years ago and is based in Delhi, India.

 

Delos acquired Sage from its founders, Vinod K. Agarwal and S.P. Agarwal, and partnered with one of the owners, R. Krishnan, and a new U.S. based management team in the transaction. Delos raised acquisition financing from Olympus Capital Asia Credit and SSG Capital Management.

 

“Delos is excited to partner with the Sage management team for the next stage of the Company’s growth”, said Michael Rakiter, Partner at Delos Capital. “Sage has a long history as a best-in-class provider of custom metal fabrication solutions to leading original equipment manufacturers. We believe this partnership will strengthen the Company’s presence in North America and accelerate the business toward significant growth.”

 

R. Krishnan, owner and new CEO of Sage, said “We are embarking upon a new and exciting phase in the Company’s journey. Over the years the promoters have built a strong organization which provides an excellent launching pad for taking the Company to greater heights. Delos, along with their operating partners, have all the elements required to make this happen in the most efficient way.”

 

About Delos Capital

 

Delos Capital, founded in 2013, is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth investments.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿