Delta Launches Open Frame Power Supply for Lighting Applications
August 13, 2019
Delta Electronics India’s newest PJL series
of open frame power supply
is specifically targeted for lighting applications. The two models come with 48V constant voltage in 200W (PJL-48V200WBAA) and 400W (PJL-48V400WBAA) output power. The built-in active PFC products are designed in a small standard industrial 3” x 5” footprint and have a wide operating temperature from -40°C up to +80°C (+70°C for 200W) across the entire input voltage range of 85 to 305Vac based on a convection cooled design. It features low earth leakage current < 500 µA as well as low inrush current < 20A. Its optimum thermal management allows for high power efficiency up to 90.0%.
The products include major international safety standard for lighting application according to UL 8750, IEC 61347-2-13 and other approvals according to IEC/EN/UL 60950-1, IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and are certified for EMI standards according to EN 55032 Class B.
Highlights & Features
- Universal AC input voltage range
- 200W with fan cooled and up to 150W convection cooled
400W with fan cooled and up to 200W convection cooled
- Standard industrial footprint of 3” x 5”
- Low inrush current < 20A and low earth leakage current < 500µA
- Conforms to harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class C
- Up to 90.0% efficiency
- Extreme low temperature operation at -40°C
- Lighting approvals to UL 8750, IEC 61347-2-13 and other approvals to IEC/EN/UL 60950-1, IEC/EN/UL 62368-1
