Delta-Q Technologies Announces New On-Demand Educational Series on Onboard Charging and Software Capabilities

Delta-Q Technologies(Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and machines, announced the planned release of a four-part educational series called “The Charge,” which includes three on-demand videos followed by a one-hour live webinar.

Parties interested in viewing the educational content can register for access by clicking on the following link: www.delta-q.com/thechargeseries.

Hosted by Delta-Q, “The Charge,” will share best practices around onboard battery charging, as well as how to leverage software and charger data to maximize machine runtimes. Topics will include how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can design and validate chargers onboard electric machines, mitigate battery failure and safety risks with charger software profiles, and extract charger data to help reduce maintenance spending and improve overall usage. The live webinar on Day 4, will provide a Q&A with Delta-Q’s charging experts and an announcement on a new solution that will redefine charger expectations for the floor care industry.

Nicholas Dohmeier, Senior Power Electronics Engineer with Delta-Q, will lead the four-part series. Each video consists of 3-4 minutes of subject matter, the fourth and final webinar will conclude with a live Q&A and product announcement. The full series schedule is as follows:

“The Charge” Educational Series Schedule:

Day 1: May 18, 2020: Get Rid of Charging Failures with Onboard Battery Charger Reliability and Validation Testing

Day 2: May 19, 2020: Mitigate Premature Battery Failure with Charger Software

Day 3: May 20, 2020: How Leveraging Your Floor Machine’s Charger Data Can Save You Thousands of Dollars

Day 4: May 21, 2020: Q&A and New Product Announcement

“We are excited to share our new on-demand series to help OEMs make informed decisions and set their organizations up for long-term success,” says Dohmeier. “Our four-part educational series will prepare manufacturers who are interested in designing electric equipment with modern charging solutions.”

About Delta-Q Technologies:

Delta-Q Technologies, a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, has more than 20 years of experience helping tier 1 OEMs electrify their products, while its engineering team has a combined experience of more than 60 years working with CAN programming and telematic systems. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.delta-q.com or follow company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.

