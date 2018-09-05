Dentzz Dental Care Centres Sets a New Standard in the Domain of Pediatric Dentistry

by businesswireindia.com

Dedicated to bestowing children and teens with incomparable and high-end dental services.

One-of-its-kind personalized treatments devoted to nurturing happy and healthy smiles

Dentzz Dental Care Centres, one of the pioneers in the genre of aesthetic dentistry and a perfect abode to lend you a flawless smile has yet again proved its mettle in the zone of pediatric oral health care, by offering a customized dental experience that goes above and beyond expectations. Dr. Shantanu Jaradi, Founder and CEO, Dentzz Dental Care Centres have carved a niche in the segment of aesthetic services and the brand represents a confluence of top-notch talent, state-of-art technology and infrastructure.

With an objective to offer optimum oral health to not just grownups but also to every infant, child and adolescent, Dentzz Dental Care Centres, makes a novel paradigm shift with the advent and use of radical approach towards technology in the sphere of dental paediatrics. Dental ailments impact the child’s smooth functioning, development and quality of life.

Dental care in children is a pressing issue which demands immediate attention about the measures that can be undertaken to safeguard the child from falling prey to tooth monsters. Comprehending the significance of this issue, the brand has left no stones unturned to prioritize child dentistry. Through its customized, distinctive and exceptional child oral care treatments on offer, the brand is totally dedicated to treating infants, children and teens in an amicably embracing pediatric dental atmosphere

. At Dentzz Dental Care Centres, they follow a stringent

Going by the statistics and various studies conducted on children facing anxiety during dental visit it has been researched that the

of dental nervousness in children ranges from 6 to 20 percent.

According to Dr. Shantanu Jaradi, Founder and CEO, Dentzz Dental Care Centres,

“Children often experience anxiety with

even if they are in deep discomfort because they simply can’t face being seated in the dentist’s chair. Today, with the various advancements made in technology,

At Dentzz Dental Care Centres,

We have tried to redefine the experience of pediatric dentistry in order to facilitate our patients to grow up with all the confidence that a healthy smile provides.’’

non-antibiotic policy while treating children and also propagate the use of minimal sedation enabling the child to look forward to the treatment. They believe in treating the cause right from its inception.frequencyKeeping in mind the child’s oral needs and requirements and to lend them the benefit of receiving the best possible dental experience, the brand has transformed what a typical dental office appears and sounds like. The centers host a vibrant child-friendly environment set in a relaxing yet lively ambience where there is much more of playing than waiting for kids. Their custom-designed rooms are meant to segregate the young patients from the reality of being in a clinical setting. Patients who are nervous with the loud sound made by dental tools and instruments like needles and tooth drillers, can opt for computerized injection systems that deliver anaesthesia slowly without causing pain. As far as treatment is considered, a complete dental analysis is done which covers not only examining the child’s oral health but also managing the diet. The plethora of methods and treatments to offer help in reducing pain and discomfort and condenses your oral anxiety. Age-specific treatments are offered keeping in mind the dental needs of every child. Dentzz also makes use of child-friendly instruments which resemble toys rather than dental tools. They also have on board technologically advanced iPads which enables the child to play educational games while being treated. The clinic also features a magic gift section from where the child can shop. Computers and PlayStations for teens along with ample private seating options lend patients the best possible dental experience. These facilities make dentistry fun, safe and a positive experience for kids.the thought of visiting a dental expert. This fear and phobia ultimately leads to the children trying to evade an oral treatmentdental treatments for children can be completely painless.our goal is to provide the highest quality of care for all your child’s dental needs in a friendly welcoming environment.Source: Businesswire