DEWA Invites International Companies to Benefit From Investment Opportunities at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited international companies and organisations specialised in energy, renewable energy, water, the environment, to participate and display their products and services at the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the 4th Dubai Solar Show. Companies can benefit from the opportunities offered by the UAE and the region, and review key projects and investments that will be announced at the two exhibitions, which will be held from 21-23 October 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Both the 20th WETEX and the 3rd Dubai Solar Show, in October 2018, were remarkable successes for exhibitors, visitors, participants from around the world. Over 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries took part in the exhibitions. The two exhibitions covered an area of 78,413 square metres, and attracted over 35,000 visitors from all over the world.

“WETEX has established itself as the largest and most important specialised exhibition in the region in water, energy, and the environment. It has become a major global event and a key platform that brings together exhibitors, visitors, experts, specialists, decision-makers, and investors in these vital sectors. It is an opportunity to make use of the great investment opportunities as well as meet with experts and decision makers from all over the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show are a platform for companies to promote their products and services and meet officials and investors from around the world to make deals, build partnerships, and learn about market needs and the most prominent current and future projects in the region. Organising the two exhibitions at the same time as the 6th World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, will be an opportunity for exhibitors and participants to meet officials and decision-makers from the UAE, the GCC, and the Middle East. Participants can take advantage of the seminars, workshops, and specialised activities that host expert and specialists from around the world. They will discuss the developments and the use of solar energy in the region.

