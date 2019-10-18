Dive In: The Festival for Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance

by businesswireindia.com

“The objective of Dive In is to celebrate the spirit of diversity. Though we have a long way to go, I am happy that there has been quite a lot of traction towards this movement in India. Nowadays, corporates are taking initiatives towards Diversity & Inclusion agendas. Firms understand that Diversity & Inclusion have strong business implication as well. In order to be successful in the future, companies need to be innovative, agile, customer-centric, and a diverse and inclusive workplace culture leads to that. We are here to understand what is limiting us and how we can break those barriers. The transformation is an on-going process and inclusiveness is something we must strive for continuously.”

A panel discussion on The Business of Diversity & Inclusion with Shankar Garigapathy – CEO & Country Manager, Lloyds India, Raji Arun – HR Director, AIG, Sumit Chadda – Head of Enterprise Shared Services, AXA, XL, Amit Kalra – MD & Head, Swiss re Bangalore, Jonathan Pipe – CEO & Principal Officer, Anviti Insurance Brokers led by Runjhun Malhotra – L&D consultant, Swiss Re

A panel discussion on Beyond numbers: Why a culture of Inclusion is imperative! with Ram Sinha – Co-founder of Pride Circle, Suresh Ramdas – India LGBTQ Lead, Aruna Newton – Global Head, Diversity & Inclusion, Infosys, Nirmala Menon – Founder & CEO, Interweave consulting led by Shreya Krishnan – VP, Marketing & Communications, Anviti Insurance Brokers

Swiss Re Institute's (SRI) study on Why gender equality matters for insurance was discussed, anchored by Rajeev Sharan, Sr. Economist SRI and Jonathan Anchen, Head SRI Research &Data Support

Breakout session on Inclusion, Mindsets and Navigating Bias by Jacinta Jayachandran – Managing Partner – Transcendix & Founder, Sekai Solutions

Breakout session on LGBTI+: Visible, Valuable, Included! with Akkai Padmashali – Transgender Activist & Motivational Speaker, Ram Sinha – Co-founder of Pride Circle & Suresh Ramdas – India LGBTQ Lead