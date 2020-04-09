Divide Medical Expenses Into Easy EMIs With the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

by businesswireindia.com

that helps customers convert their

healthcare costs into easy, pocket-friendly EMIs

without delay or compromise.

covers a wide range of treatments such as- dental care, eye care, diagnostic care, stem-cell treatments, maternity care, slimming treatments, cosmetic and plastic surgeries, hair transplantation, and many more. The best part is that this card is fully digital and one can apply for it through a 100% online, paperless process.

Digital Health EMI Network Card.

Digital Health EMI Network Card makes healthcare costs affordable. On getting approval, customers can access EMI financing of up to Rs.4 lakh. Thus, on visiting a partner clinic, hospital, pharmacy or even diagnostic centre, customers can use the Digital Health EMI Network Card to split their bill into easy EMIs. Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible tenor up to 24 months over which customers can space out their EMI instalments.

Digital Health EMI Network Card is simple as this is not a physical card. To get it now, all one needs to do is follow the simple steps below-

Apply online

Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile device

Proceed to get instant approval

Digital Health EMI Network Card gets activated instantly. Customers can also access it at any time through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app.

Digital Health EMI Network Card can be used at numerous Lifecare Finance counters, including Multi Specialty Hospitals (MSH), Non-MSH, and diagnostic centres.

The services offered are wide ranging

: For instance, one can avail surgery at Apollo Hospitals, hair transplants at a Dr Batra clinic, and dental care at Partha Dental.

The services offered involve modern healthcare

: For instance, one can set out on a weight loss strategy with superfoods at a Truweight centre. Likewise, with LifeCell, one can preserve their baby’s umbilical cord blood to treat diseases in the future with stem cells.

Here’ a list of a few of Bajaj Finserv’s healthcare partners of the 5500+ partner network:

Apollo Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals

Columbia Asia Hospitals

Ruby Hall Clinic

Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre

VLCC

Sahyadri Hospitals

Dr Batra’s

Here’s a snapshot of the treatments of the 200+ treatments available on easy EMIs:

Vascular surgery

Urology treatment

Rheumatology treatment

Pulmonary treatment

Psychiatric treatments and counselling sessions

Obstetrics and gynaecology treatment

Dermatology treatment

Hair treatment

Eyecare treatment

Bariatric and metabolic surgeries