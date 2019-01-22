DLF5 Hosts the Book Launch of Chitra Banerjees Latest Book at The Crest Clubhouse

DLF5 hosted the book launch of the HarperCollins book The Forest of Enchantment authored by the renowned author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni at the premises of The Crest Club House on 20th January, Sunday evening. The author was in conversation with the acclaimed journalist Kaveree Bamzai. The audience sat in awe as the duo turned the pages of some rare archives from the Indian epic Ramayana, with a completely new and unique perspective.

Book Launch – The Forest of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee at DLF5 The Crest, Gurugram

The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of intellectual audience from diverse age groups. Through her immense knowledge of Indian mythology and fascinating stories behind remarkable events in Ramayana, the author took the audience on a voyage of retrospection from the perspective of the most remarkable woman in Indian history, i.e. Sita. The conversation was beautifully woven by Kaveree Bamzai. Kaveree is a journalist with more than 30 years at India Today, The Indian Express and The Times of India. She was Editor of India Today and most recently of Robb Report India.

The Ramayana, one of the world's greatest epics, is also a tragic love story. In this brilliant retelling, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni places Sita at the centre of the novel: this is Sita's version. The Forest of Enchantments is also a very human story of some of the other women in the epic, often misunderstood and relegated to the margins: Kaikeyi, Surpanakha, Mandodari. A powerful comment on duty, betrayal, infidelity and honour, it is also about women's struggle to retain autonomy in a world that privileges men, as Chitra transforms an ancient story into a gripping, contemporary battle of wills.

"This was the most unique portrayal of the women in Ramayana I have ever witnessed. I did nothing but visualize and celebrate what they talked and admire their brilliance and wisdom. I thank DLF5 from the bottom of my heart and request them for more such events.” said a resident of DLF5.

While the Ramayana resonates even today, the author makes it more relevant than ever, in the underlying questions in the novel: How should women be treated by their loved ones? What are their rights in a relationship? When does a woman need to stand up and say, Enough!



Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is an award-winning and bestselling author, poet, activist and teacher of writing. Chitra Divakaruni’s new novel, The Forest of Enchantments, based on the Indian epic The Ramayan, which she re-tells from the point of the main female character, Sita.

