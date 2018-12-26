DLF5 Turns into Santas Holiday Village this Christmas

DLF Club5 was a place to be with a meticulously woven day full of Christmas celebrations with jingle bells, Santa, his crew, games and delicacies on 25th December, Tuesday. People from all around DLF5 gathered to celebrate the day with their kids, friends and family.



Christmas Carnival at DLF Club5, Gurugram



Highlights of the day long extravaganza were, live artist characters like – Santa, Flower Girl, Golden Statue, Stilt walker, games for kids such as – castle bouncy, trampoline, bucket ball, wheel of fortune and adventure rides like train ride, aeroplane ride, horse buggy etc. The event also included lifestyle exhibitions and live food stalls with a variety of delicacies to feast upon.

Green Christmas celebration with Eco-friendly Christmas Tree at The Crest Clubhouse DLF5, Gurugram

“I came here with my family and kids. We all had a great time and children were so amused by those live artists. It was amazing to share the joy with neighbors and other people from society,” said Sarita Dosaj, a resident of DLF5.



Making DLF5 the merriest place in Gurugram, The Crest Clubhouse also celebrated this Christmas in at unique way by adopting an eco-friendly decor. Wastes from factories, boutiques and households were turned into Santa’s Holiday village comprising of a Christmas tree styled out of jute, a snowman turned out of up cycled fabric and lots more giving out a message to "go green" amidst the exchange of joy and happiness among the residents.



Situated in the heart of DLF5, Club5 has become a hub of social, cultural and literary events and gatherings in Gurugram. Accommodating an ethereal and opulent atmosphere breathing the air of aestheticism within its boundaries, Club5 has got all the arrangements and comforts to nourish and cherish the nuances of art, literature, social gatherings and celebrations.