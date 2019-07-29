Docprime.com Partners with First Moms Club to Offer Primary Healthcare Services

Docprime.com, a Policybazaar group company is partnering with a multi-platform community First Moms Club (FMC) with an aim to bring digital accessibility to healthcare. The company intends to provide primary healthcare services in line with its vision for affordable and accessible healthcare solutions. It has integrated its Online Consultation Platform on the First Moms Club’s website which will help to get its target audience (Moms) free and timely medical advice for not only their kids but whole family.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Gupta, CEO, Docprime.com said, “With inadequate infrastructure and limited resources, the country faces a challenge to achieve health for all. And, the rising cost of healthcare adds to this crisis. Docprime’s constant endeavor of providing best healthcare services with a prime focus on primary health care is a step towards affordable healthcare for masses. In this journey, we are happy to partner with a platform like First Moms Club’s to reach over 2,00,000 organic users who visit the website per month.”

Ruchita Shah, CEO & Founder, First Moms Club said, “Over the last decade, we at FMC have realized that mothers in general and our members in particular have a whole range of health and medical questions ranging from daily home remedies to common ailments to more complex ones that really ought to be answered by trained professionals. With the Docprime partnership, mothers can get help from people best equipped to do so while being guaranteed all the support they have come to expect from fellow community members.”

The overreaching benefits of securing the entire family through this alliance will aid women within the age group of 18-60 years & above and mothers who can take medical advice for their kids too across 100 Indian cities in India. FMC has wide presence across all social media platforms with over 15K+ organic followers on Instagram, 4K+ twitter followers (organic) and has a Facebook Global community with 70,000+ organic members.

About Docprime.com

Docprime.com is the latest venture of the Policybazaar Group with an aim to redefine how Indians seek healthcare services. It connects patients with doctors in real time and bridges the gap between need and fulfilment using state-of-the-art technology and a robust offline network. Besides providing free consultation on chat and phone by dedicated medical consultants, it also facilitates the booking of doctor appointments and lab tests at discounted rates and will soon be giving the option of OPD subscription packages with unlimited consultations and tests. The company is providing over 1,00,000 free medical consultations on monthly basis and targeting 1,00,000 daily consultations by December 2020.

About First Moms Club

Founded by Ruchita Dar Shah, First Moms Club (FMC) started as a Facebook group in 2010, aimed at connecting Indian mothers across the world, to share the joys & pains of motherhood. FMC recognizes that there’s a lot more to a woman that just raising her children. She plays several roles – mother, daughter, wife, friend & often professional. She, like all mothers, are all in this together. Today, FMC is present in over 100 cities across India and 100 countries across the world and meaningfully connect over 2,00,000+ Indian mothers.