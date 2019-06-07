Dongfeng and Maxion Wheels Hold Groundbreaking Celebration for New Passenger Car Premium Aluminum Wheel Plant

by businesswireindia.com

MaxionWheels, the world’s largest wheel manufacturer, with its new joint venture partner, Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony on June 6, 2019 at the future site of their 22,000 square meters plant in Suizhou, China. The new company, Dongfeng Maxion Wheels Co., Ltd., was honored to share this important milestone with its distinguished guests including: government officials and company dignitaries, customers, suppliers and associates.

“With our new partner, Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components, this plant will serve future demand from global and Chinese vehicle manufacturers for locally-produced aluminum car wheels,” said Pieter Klinkers, Chief Executive Officer, Maxion Wheels. “Through our partnership with one of China’s largest automotive parts companies, we can quickly bring global aluminum wheel making expertise to the biggest vehicle market in the world.”

Kai Kronenberg, Vice President and Chief Representative Officer for Maxion Wheels in China added, “We estimate start of production to be by the end of 2020, with plans to produce two million die cast, bright-machined wheels a year.”

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of Iochpe-Maxion S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks, and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture, as well as other off-highway applications. With more than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally, Maxion is the world's largest wheel manufacturer, producing almost 60 million wheels per year. The Company serves its global OEM customers from a vast, globally-connected network that includes 23 plants in 12 countries, and state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels’ website at www.maxionwheels.com.

ABOUT DONGFENG MOTOR PARTS AND COMPONENTS GROUP

Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shiyan, Hubei province, is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd., and specialized in research & development, manufacturing and sales of auto parts, including chassis systems, cabin and body systems, electric drive systems, braking and intelligent driving systems, powertrain systems, thermal management systems, powertrain systems and lightweight technologies.

Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd. has 14,000 employees, 38 subsidiaries, including a listed company named Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600081), 1 overseas company and 14 joint ventures. The annual sales of the Group in 2018 were RMB 18 billion, which make it one of the largest auto parts suppliers in China.

