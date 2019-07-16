Dosti Realty Brings to You Homes Furnished by IKEA, for Their Project 'Dosti West County'

by businesswireindia.com

Dosti Realty, one of the most credible and trusted real estate brand of Maharashtra brings to you Homes furnished by IKEA to enhance the quotient of quality living by enriching the interiors of the homes at Dosti West County in Balkum, Thane (West).Under this offer, buyers who will be purchasing home in any of the two towers of Dosti West County i.e Dosti Oak (Phase-1) a 30 storey tower and Dosti West County – Dosti Cedar (Phase-2) a 33 storey tower with the configuration of 2 BHK and 3 BHK will not only be entitled to get the benefit of furnished homes by IKEA, but will also be able to avail the benefit of ‘No Stamp Duty and Registration Charges’ which will be valid till August 5, 2019.The project that was launched in the year 2018, continues to woo the buyers with its superior construction quality, excellent lifestyle amenities and easy buying options accompanied with the special offers. 2 & 3 BHK Homes starting at Rs. 89.71 Lakhs (All-inclusive Price after deducting monetary benefits in lieu of Stamp Duty & Registration Charges). The ‘all-inclusive price’ factor of homes under this offer will raise the bar of living and residential standards in Thane.This project will bestow the residents with a grand living experience to each and every age group. Encompassing an Olympic-size swimming pool, a children’s adventure pool with slide, outdoor amenities like two kids play areas, a cycling track and jogging path, multi-purpose sports court, lawn tennis, futsal, two box cricket pitches to ensure that one can maintain their healthy lifestyle within the premises. Installation of a unique Merlion statue will be a distinct factor in the premises, creating an unconventional yet artsy landmark for the project. Additionally, there is also an amphitheater, multi-purpose lawn and resting plazas that residents can enjoy and come together to experience community living. With lush greenery by the side and vast amount of spaces, books are one’s best company and addressing that, a library is also created in the complex which is sure to feed and enhance the resident’s intellect and knowledge.The facilities in the premises includes a clubhouse, comprising of amenities like gymnasium, two squash courts, two badminton courts, chess and carrom, pool/snooker room, table tennis, will fruitfully cater to the wellness aspect of the resident, a crèche/ toddlers play area for children will be a contributing factor to the Kids welfare and recreation. The complex will also boast of a cafeteria, keeping in mind the cravings and tasty indulgence sought by people.

According to Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director – Dosti Realty, “We have always given supreme priority to the customers and their needs. Furnished homes take a new home to a higher pedestal and to provide this worthwhile experience we are offering Homes furnished by IKEA at our Dosti West County project. This combined with the various offers will make home buying and residing here in this project, a pleasant experience for the home buyers."